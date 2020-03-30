Visakhapatnam

29 reports yet to be received: Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said on Monday said that the district administration is yet to receive the reports of 29 samples obtained from COVID-19 suspected persons, which were sent to lab for testing

In total, 160 samples were sent for testing, of which 125 reports have been confirmed negative. Six cases have been reported positive till date, he added in a press note.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 11:28:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/29-reports-yet-to-be-received-collector/article31212249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY