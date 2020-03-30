29 reports yet to be received: Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said on Monday said that the district administration is yet to receive the reports of 29 samples obtained from COVID-19 suspected persons, which were sent to lab for testing
In total, 160 samples were sent for testing, of which 125 reports have been confirmed negative. Six cases have been reported positive till date, he added in a press note.
