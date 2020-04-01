2,000 beds readied at isolation wards in Vizag

As many as 2,000 beds were added to isolation wards at several hospitals in the city, in the wake of a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases.

The overnight addition of beds was necessitated after the State recorded 43 cases in a single day on Tuesday, with all of the cases directly linked to a Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in Delhi recently.

In Visakhapatnam, 62 persons have been kept in isolation in the last two days as most of them had attended the meeting. Five persons among the 62 have already tested positive and officials expect the number to rise as all those who attended the meeting are believed to have been in close contact with each other at the meeting as well as during their journey home.

A 46-bed isolation and treatment facility was opened at GIMSR (GITAM) Hospital at Rushikonda on Wednesday, and a 100-bed isolation facility was set up at the NRI Hospital at Seethammadhara.

“Hospital officials have been told to discharge the existing patients and not to admit any new cases. In view of the social distancing norms, adequate space is being ensured between the beds,” Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College, said on Wednesday.

“Isolation facilities have been arranged at Shraddha Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Apollo Hospitals at Ram Nagar. In all, 2,000 beds have been arranged at various hospitals for COVID-19 cases. The Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) has a 100-bed isolation ward. A 50-bed facility will be set up the Government ENT Hospital for use, if required,” said Dr. Sudhakar.

“Maternal and child healthcare facilities are being offered at King George Hospital (KGH) and the Victoria Government Hospital (Ghosha Hospital). Children and pregnant women from private hospitals are also coming here as many private hospitals are extending COVID-19 services. A 20-bed ward has been opened at KGH as women and children with symptoms can be shifted there,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Testing centre

Most of the equipment required for the setting up of a COVID-19 testing centre at KGH is ready.

However, one machine is still en route from Mumbai, with its transportation being delayed due to the lockdown. Once the machine is brought here, the testing centre will be up and running, officials said.

Emergency meeting

Meanwhile, an emergency meeting was held by KGH Superintendent G. Arjuna to review the preparedness of the staff and house surgeons.

It was decided to treat the existing and emergency cases with a skeletal staff. The Superintendent deputed 100 house surgeons and 100 staff nurses in addition to doctors to VIMS for COVID-19.

Dr. C. Jayaraj, Professor and Head of Department (HoD) of General Surgery, and Dr. P. Ashok Kumar, Professor and HoD of Orthopaedics, attended the meeting.

“A decision has been taken to train all house surgeons and staff nurses for emergency cases, apart from proper disposable of PPEs after attending to the patients,” said Dr. Arjuna.

Dr. K. Indira Devi, Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Anjibabu, DCSRMO, and ARMOs Dr. M. Vijay Sankar, Dr. Ch. Sadhana, Dr. H.R.K. Dora and Dr. Bindhu Madhavi attended.