200 tribal youth from Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to participate in National Tribal Youth Exchange programme in Visakhapatnam from January 28

January 24, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam will host the week-long 14th National Tribal Youth Exchange (NTYE) programme from January 28 to February 3. Tribal students, including girls, from 10 districts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will participate in the programme at the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Institute at Rushikonda here.

State Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath released a wall poster of the programme at his residence in Mindi in Anakapalli on Tuesday.

Mr. Amarnath said, “The State government will provide all possible assistance to make the programme a success.” Visakhapatnam had hosted the 12th programme in January 2020, according to G. Maheswara Rao, Visakhapatnam District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK).

About 200 tribal youths from Gumla, Khunti, Latehar and Lohardaga in Jharkhand, Sukuma, Bastar, Kanker, Narayanapur and Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh, and Kandhamal district of Odisha will participate in the programme. The CRPF, ITBP and BSF personnel will provide security to the participants, who will be educated about the language, culture, lifestyle, economic conditions and lifestyles during the programme, Mr. Rao added.

“The Centre organises the exclusive programme for the tribal youth with an aim to show them the culture and traditions of other States. There will be debates and competitions on elocution, dance and quiz. The participants will also be taken to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Port and HPCL, and tourist spots like RK Beach, Kailasagiri, Rushikonda and Simhachalam as part of the programme,” Mr. Rao said.