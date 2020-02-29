195 Rythu Bharosa Kendras getting ready in the first phase

A total of 195 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) are getting ready in the first phase in the district.
RBKs, an integration of agri input shops and knowledge centres, will come up in a space of 1,000 sft to 1,100 sft. They will be supplied agriculture inputs from five hubs located in various centrally located parts of the district.
Painting and branding work is assigned to the Project Director, Housing, and so far the work on 175 buildings has been completed, according to an official release. Internal display work is yet to be done in all the RBKs.
Infrastructure supply for RBKs and the hubs is expected to be completed in a week from March 2. A letter for provision of internet has been addressed to AP FIBERNET.
For the 165 RBKs proposed in the second phase, 133 government and 16 private buildings have been identified and 16 are yet to be identified.
