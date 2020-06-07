Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district taking the tally to 179 here on Sunday. With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the district increased to 85. A total of 93 patients were discharged from the hospitals after testing negative. One death was reported from Chengalraopeta. Among the new cases, four cases are from Sriharipuram, two cases each were reported from Anakapalle, Kancharapalem, Madhurawada and Dibbapalem. Sabbavaram, Gajuwaka and Parawada reported one case each. Health Department officials are on toes as 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last three days.
15 new COVID-19 cases in Vizag district take tally to 179
93 patients discharged from hospitals
