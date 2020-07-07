128 new cases take tally to 1,523 in Vizag district

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,500-mark with 128 new cases being reported here in the district, taking the tally to 1,523, on Tuesday. This is the biggest-single day spike the district has reported till date. Meanwhile, 137 persons undergoing treatment were discharged after testing negative.
With the new cases, the total number of active cases in the district is 853, while the number of discharged persons is 659. It may be remembered that 11 persons died due to COVID-19 in the district.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V. Sudhakar, 21 new clusters, inlcuding Pandiri Street (Narsipatnam), YSR Nagar, Bheemili, Pandurangapuram, Old Respuvanipalem, Rajaka Veedhi, Lalitha Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Rajayyapeta (Nakkapalle), Vechalam (Devarapalle), Narsingaraopeta (Anakapalle) and a few others added.
As on Tuesday, there are 131 very active clusters, 116 active clusters and 68 dormant clusters in the district. As many as 39 clusters have been already denotified, he said.
