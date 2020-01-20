Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Pulse Polio drive

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday launched the Pulse Polio programme by administering polio drops to children at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The launch coincides with a nation-wide polio vaccination drive.

According to official reports, more than 1.50 lakh health personnel and volunteers have been deployed to administer the polio drops at 37,493 booths across the State.

Deputy Chief Minister and Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani and a group of officials were present at the inaugural programme.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare made elaborate arrangements to ensure that all children under the age of five years are administered polio drops across the State. Polio centres were set up in schools, colleges, primary health centres and community health centres.

In Krishna district, 4,07,322 children were administered the polio drops.

Krishna District Medical and Health Officer D. Sriramanchandra Murthy told The Hindu that of an estimated 4,06,491 children under the age of five in Krishna district, polio drops were administered to 4,07,322 children.

This figure also includes those children who happened to be travelling through the district, Mr. Murthy said.

District authorities are planning to conduct a door-to-door survey to administer the vaccine on January 20 and 21 to cover those who were unable to get vaccinated on Sunday. In Vijayawada city, the authorities will conduct the drive till January 23.

A total of 10,978 staff drawn from various departments have been deployed for the polio vaccination drive in the district.