Will raise issue of poor civic infrastructure in Council: MLC

MLC K.S. Lakshman Rao said that the issue of the need for the development of civic infrastructure would be raised by the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) members in the upcoming Legislative Council session.

Mr. Rao took part in a demonstration against poor civic amenities and infrastructure in the city staged by the Tax Payers’ Association (TPA) at the Dharna Chowk on Monday.

He said that despite being a key part of the capital region Vijayawada had no facilities and infrastructure to cater to the needs of the public.

He said that PDF MLCs would support the cause and raise the issue of city development in the upcoming session.

TPA president V. Sambi Reddy said that pedestrians, particularly senior citizens, were facing hardships while using the city roads which did not have proper footpaths. They were forced to walk on roads alongside motor vehicles which was dangerous, he said.

TPA secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu said that several roads in the city were pothole-ridden and most of the manholes overflowed causing troubles to motorists.

TPA joint secretary V. Srinivas said that the city lacked parking space, road demarcation and proper traffic signalling system causing chaos on the roads. TPA treasurer V.S. Ramaraju and others took part in the demonstration.