Ward secretary suspended for dereliction of duties

August 29, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has suspended Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary Dasu Swathi, who is working in Governorpeta Secretariat under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits, on Monday.

She was suspended for neglecting duties and misleading officials. It was found that she deliberately failed to deposit funds to the tune of ₹3,04,967 with the government citing technical reasons. Ms. Swathi misled the authorities and said that she had paid the money through challans dated July 25. However, the challans were deposited in the head office account on August 16 and 17. The officials, who conducted the enquiry, found that every month, she was keeping ₹2-3 lakh with her without depositing with the government.

State Village Ward Secretariat Department Director Lakshmisha has asked the Municipal Commissioner to take disciplinary action against the Secretary, according to a press release.