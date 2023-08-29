HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ward secretary suspended for dereliction of duties

August 29, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has suspended Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary Dasu Swathi, who is working in Governorpeta Secretariat under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits, on Monday. 

She was suspended for neglecting duties and misleading officials. It was found that she deliberately failed to deposit funds to the tune of ₹3,04,967 with the government citing technical reasons. Ms. Swathi misled the authorities and said that she had paid the money through challans dated July 25. However, the challans were deposited in the head office account on August 16 and 17. The officials, who conducted the enquiry, found that every month, she was keeping ₹2-3 lakh with her without depositing with the government.

State Village Ward Secretariat Department Director Lakshmisha has asked the Municipal Commissioner to take disciplinary action against the Secretary, according to a press release. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.