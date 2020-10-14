Vijayawada

Vijayawada woman ‘set on fire’, dies

A 24-year-old woman died due to severe burn injuries after she was allegedly set afire by a person reportedly known to her at her house above a parcel office in Hanumanpet on Monday.

The deceased, Chinnari of Visannapeta of the district, works as a paramedical professional in a private hospital in the city. The man allegedly set her on fire after dousing her with petrol reportedly following an argument, according to the latest reports.

The man also suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to GGH in the city. Locals who noticed fire in the house alerted fire personnel, who rushed to the spot and put it off. The Governorpet police are investigating the case.

