Venkatapathy Raju inaugurates cricket academy

Private sports academies should help government school students, says MLA

Former international cricket player Venkatapathy Raju along with Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy inaugurated KK Global Cricket Academy at Yenamalakuduru village, near here, on Wednesday.

Cricketer Kalyan Krishna, who was former IPL player and former Andhra fast bowler, started the academy.

Mr. Raju appreciated Mr. Krishna for starting his dream project to payback the game which gave him good reputation. He said that Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) was on the right track by improving cricketing facilities in rural areas. Private academies played a huge role in promoting the game in villages, he said.

“Online lessons are gaining popularity and people are learning various pursuits online. This academy is planning to use computers to the optimum level for the players’ benefit,” Mr. Krishna said.

The MLA said that there was a dearth of good athletes in government schools because of the lack of quality coaching and training.

“Private academies should help students from government schools to improve their standards by organising regular camps for them and produce more players from Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Parthasarathy said.

“We are ready to help private academies in their pursuits. The State government is giving priority to the sports and games in the State”, Mr. Parthasarathy said. ACA General Manager (Operations) Venugopala Rao, ACA former secretary Ch. Arun Kumar, former Andhra fast bowler P. Vijay Kumar, former India ‘A’ fast bowler N. Madhukar and several district and state administrators attended the inaugural function.