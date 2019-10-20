UK doctors perform free heart operations

A team of doctors from the Leeds General Infirmary Hospital and the Royal Brompton Hospital, Chelsea, London, performed surgeries on 10 children with a defective heart at a paediatric cardiac surgical camp held by the Andhra Hospitals and the UK Healing Little Hearts, an NGO, from October 14 to 19 here.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Dr. Orsolya Friedrich, Dr. Benjamin Arthur, Dr. Amira, Dr. Imre Kassai, Dr. K Vikram and Dr. Dilip Kumar said that they performed corrective and other procedures on children with Tetralogy of Fallot, Transposition Great Arteries (TGA), Truncus Arteriousu, Double Outlet Right Ventricle, Tricuspid Atresia and other complex defects.

Andhra Hospitals child services chief P.V. Rama Rao said that besides the procedures the post-operative care and medication was also being provided free of cost.