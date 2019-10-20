UK doctors perform free heart operations

A team of doctors from the Leeds General Infirmary Hospital and the Royal Brompton Hospital, Chelsea, London, performed surgeries on 10 children with a defective heart at a paediatric cardiac surgical camp held by the Andhra Hospitals and the UK Healing Little Hearts, an NGO, from October 14 to 19 here.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Dr. Orsolya Friedrich, Dr. Benjamin Arthur, Dr. Amira, Dr. Imre Kassai, Dr. K Vikram and Dr. Dilip Kumar said that they performed corrective and other procedures on children with Tetralogy of Fallot, Transposition Great Arteries (TGA), Truncus Arteriousu, Double Outlet Right Ventricle, Tricuspid Atresia and other complex defects.
Andhra Hospitals child services chief P.V. Rama Rao said that besides the procedures the post-operative care and medication was also being provided free of cost.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.