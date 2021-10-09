Towards making students employable, industry-ready

ISB inks pact with APSSDC and APITA to offer skilling programmes

The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the A.P. Information Technology Academy (APITA) to offer skilling programmes to the students and professionals.

As part of the initiative, ISB is offering two joint certification courses in Business Literacy and Behavioural Skills through APSSDC and Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurial Literacy through APITA, through which students can become more employable and industry-ready.

The programmes are being offered as foundational elective courses in an asynchronous format, keeping in mind the changes coming up through the National Education Policy (NEP).

While the MoU with APSSDC was signed by its Managing Director N. Bangara Raju, the one with the APITA was signed by its CEO T. Anil Kumar.

ISB’s Deputy Dean (Executive Education and Digital Learning) Deepa Mani signed on behalf of the ISB. The MoUs were exchanged in the presence of K. Ajay Reddy, Chairman, APSSDC, and professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of ISB. Mr. Bangara Raju said behavioural skills and business literacy skills were required for every student for his career, and hence training would be imparted in collaboration with ISB to empower the youth.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was determined to provide soft skills along with education to ensure all-round development of the students.