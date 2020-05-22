TDP misleading people on power tariff: Vishnu

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu on Friday accused the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders of trying to mislead people on the power tariff issue.

Addressing a press conference, the ruling party leader said because of the lockdown, the power bills had increased. Admitting that it had caused problems to some sections, he said keeping that in view the government had extended the last date for payment of the power tariff bills till June 30.

The MLA said the cost of per unit had been increased from ₹9.05 paise to ₹9.95 only where the consumption had crossed 500 units. The government was ready to explain the issue to the people but the Opposition, meanwhile, tried to mislead them by resorting to a disinformation campaign.

The YSRCP leader said the TDP, during its rule, had thrice increased power tariff and RTC bus fares and it had lost the moral right to criticise the government on the power tariff issue. He also recalled the ‘”violence used against farmers protesting against power tariff hike in Basheer Bagh in Hyderabad in the past” and said the same people were now talking about fairness and unfairness.

Mr. Vishnu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the people’s representatives and the department officials to go to the people and explain to them about the facts related to the power tariff bills.

He said there was no tariff difference between last year and this year’s bills. An additional 90 paise per unit was charged only from people whose power consumption had crossed 500 units, he reiterated.