TDP eyes NRI votes

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has set its sights on NRI votes with a Bill to extend the facility of ‘proxy voting’ to overseas Indians, on the lines of the one on service voters, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last month.

The issue reportedly came up for discussion at the State-level workshop of the party on Wednesday.

TDP sources said that Chief Minister and party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed the Bill at the workshop.

The Bill would become an Act if it was passed in the Rajya Sabha too. The TDP needs to gear up in this regard. The party has to prepare a list of NRI voters in each district. Necessary plans have be chalked out to win the confidence of NRI voters, he said.

Dig at YSRCP

Mr. Naidu, earlier, referring to the Assembly session, expressed the view that the YSR Congress MLAs were drawing salaries, TA and DA though they were not attending the session. How was it justified, he asked.