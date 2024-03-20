TDP cadre’s car burnt in Macherla of Palnadu district

March 20, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - GUNTUR

A TDP cadre’s car was set afire by miscreants late on March 18 night, in an alleged instance of election violence at Macherla in Palnadu district.

Following the incident, the TDP candidate for the Macherla Assembly constituency, Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, visited the spot along with his followers on March 19.

Mr. Brahmananda Reddy said that the burnt car belonged to TDP worker Earla Suresh of Macherla. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was behind the incident and demanded justice for Mr. Suresh.

He also alleged that the YSRCP miscreants burnt two other cars owned by TDP cadre including Bathula Ramana and Komera Durga Rao, in the recent past. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take a stern view of such incidents and ensure a level playing field for all political parties in the coming elections.