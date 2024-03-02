GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students urged to focus on research and innovation

March 02, 2024 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Addressing the students of Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (SVECW), after inaugurating the ‘R&D Showcase-2024’, organised by the Research and Development Cell of the institution, here on Friday, Principal G. Srinivas Rao said that students must focus on cutting-edge research and innovation that directly tackles issues outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Vice-Principal Srinivasa Raju spoke about career opportunities in research and the importance of research outcomes while pursuing B.Tech, which could be helpful for higher education in India and abroad. A total of 265 academic and research projects were showcased by students and faculty members at the event.

Dean (R&D) at Vedic Learning Centre Raju Aedla urged students to aim for international fellowships and research grants. Director (T&L), Vedic Learning Cenre Sivakumar Krishnan, Dean (R&D), SVECW G.R.L.V.N. Srinivasa Raju, Dean (Academics) Purushothama Raju, R&D Coordinator Durga Prasad, Chairman Vishnu Raju, Vice-Chairman Ravichandra Rajagopal and Secretary Aditya Vissam and others were present.

Related Topics

education / research

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.