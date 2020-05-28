Vijayawada

SRM-AP student excels at ETH Denver Hackathon 2020

Vyshnavi G, a third year Computer Science and Engineering student from SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, has emerged a winner at the ETH Denver Hackathon 2020.

Focusing on supporting and building future technology, the event was conducted at Denver with 500 participants.

Ms. Vyshnavi received $500 from SKALE and another $500 from Chainlink for her project which provides value to Dapp creators by improving understanding of their position and deploying inexpensive ways to gather competitive intel. This application ensures security and is developed using blockchain technology.

“A Dapp stores data in a decentralised database and uses decentralised computing resources to work. In a trustless environment, the user needs to be able to verify the kind of application and its working to prevent scam and malware, as well as to protect personal data and assets. Therefore, companies such as Chainlink and Skale that use blockchain technology, provided the user analytics of their Dapp and expected participants to generate ideas to improve the companies’ market strategy,” explains Ms. Vyshnavi, adding: “Our application collects information about the users, and the application can be implemented by any Dapp creator in every industry, be it gaming, exchanges etc.”

‘A great opportunity’

Ms. Vyshnavi’s project provides Dapp creators important metrics about their users. It gives information regarding the time spent by users on competitors’ app, contacts that the users are interacting with, count of unique users, and the count of loyal users of the competitors.

“There are many Dapps in the market which offer information about the user analytics of Dapp. However, they restrict to presenting data pertaining to a single industry whereas, our app mitigates this limitation by offering data sources to be used by multiple industries,” she says.

She says the ETH Denver Hackathon 2020 gave her a brilliant opportunity to work alongside the developers, thought leaders, advisers, and companies who are making the infrastructure and applications that will empower the industries in future.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:39:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/srm-ap-student-excels-at-eth-denver-hackathon-2020/article31698787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY