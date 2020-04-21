Sex workers seek ration cards, medicines

Members of Vimukthi, an NGO, working for sex workers in the State, have appealed to the government to issue ration cards and supply essential goods and medicines during the lockdown period. In a representation to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the sex workers said many families were on the verge of starvation as they do not have ration cards.

Lockdown guidelines: What is allowed and what is not allowed after April 20?

More than 50,000 women were involved in sex work in the State and many victims were children. As most of the sex workers were suffering from HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, the families need immediate support from the government, they said and asked the Chief Minister to ensure supply of medicines to them.