Sanitation workers seek provision of transport, food

Sanitation workers, who have been discharging their duties to contain the spread of COVID-19 along with the VMC officials and district administration, are facing difficulties due to lack of transportation, food and other facilities in the city.

Sanitation workers, mostly women, who do not own vehicles are the most hit as they have to depend on others or walk to reach their work spots in the absence of public transportation.

Municipal workers’ union city general secretary M. David, in a release, has said that workers are also not provided with drinking water and food.

Officials should come to the aid of the sanitation workers and arrange pick up and drop service besides offering food and drinking water, he said. “We should also be provided with sufficient masks and sanitisers as a precautionary measure,” he added.

“We have to walk to our homes which are far away from the work spots as there is no transportation. Officials should ensure transportation to us,” a sanitation worker at Benz Circle said.