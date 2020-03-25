Vijayawada

Sanitation workers seek provision of transport, food

The Vijayawada Municipal corporation (VMC) sanitation workers walking to their destinations as there is no public transportation.

The Vijayawada Municipal corporation (VMC) sanitation workers walking to their destinations as there is no public transportation.   | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

Sanitation workers, who have been discharging their duties to contain the spread of COVID-19 along with the VMC officials and district administration, are facing difficulties due to lack of transportation, food and other facilities in the city.

Sanitation workers, mostly women, who do not own vehicles are the most hit as they have to depend on others or walk to reach their work spots in the absence of public transportation.

Municipal workers’ union city general secretary M. David, in a release, has said that workers are also not provided with drinking water and food.

Officials should come to the aid of the sanitation workers and arrange pick up and drop service besides offering food and drinking water, he said. “We should also be provided with sufficient masks and sanitisers as a precautionary measure,” he added.

“We have to walk to our homes which are far away from the work spots as there is no transportation. Officials should ensure transportation to us,” a sanitation worker at Benz Circle said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 11:13:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/sanitation-workers-seek-provision-of-transport-food/article31167577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY