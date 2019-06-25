Sanitation, water to be priority for new Municipal Commissioner

IAS officer V. Prasanna Venkatesh assumed charge as the 24th Commissioner of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation here on Monday replacing outgoing Commissioner M. Rama Rao.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Mr. Venkatesh said his prime focus would be on sanitation, safe drinking water, waste management, ban and replacement of plastic with alternatives, urban greenery and basic urban amenities.

However, he said traffic congestion, one of the major issues in the city, would be taken up and discussions would be held with police officials.

‘Report corruption to authorities’

Mr. Venkatesh said there would be zero tolerance towards corruption in the civic body, and called upon the public to report any case of demand for a bribe to the authorities and himself. He asked people to discourage corruption by not giving in. A common mobile platform for the public to register grievances would be made available soon, he said.

Regarding civic staff, he said he would follow the carrot-and-stick policy wherein employees would be rewarded with incentives and also maximum work would be extracted from them. He promised the staff of taking up the issue of salaries and other welfare activities with the government.

Mr. Venkatesh said that self-help groups would be roped in to produce biodegradable, bags which are alternative to plastic bags and all efforts would be made to enforce a blanket ban on plastic usage.

Further, he called upon every household to have a kitchen garden or rooftop garden and at the same time, VMC would ensure urban greenery is improved.

Mr. Venkatesh said the VMC would reach out to all the stakeholders, including the people at all levels and seek opinions whenever needed.

Mr. Venkatesh was greeted by the employees and officers, who offered either plant pots or notebooks, pencils and pens. The Commissioner had informed the staff in advance to offer books instead of bouquets.

Mr. Venkatesh asked the officials concerned to see that the books are presented to students in municipal schools.