Rivers in Srikakulam districtrecords huge inflows

Srikakulam district, which faced unprecedented drought-like situation in the months of June and July, received bountiful rainfall in August and the first week of September.

The district received 551.4 mm rainfall as against 561.7 mm in the last 100 days and it was considered to be normal as deficit was only -1.8%, according to statistics provided by the Srikakulam district administration.

The total rainy days were 29 and of them, six days were under the current month of September, 2019. With downpour in the catchment areas, rivers, including Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Mahendra Tanaya have been receiving huge inflows for the last three days.

Officials alerted

Vamsadhara, which is the lifeline for Srikakulam district, is full to the brim providing the much-needed relief to farmers.

Around 71,000 cusecs of water was released to the low-lying areas from the Gotta barrage on Sunday, according to the officials of the Irrigation Department.

In association with Central Water Commission and Odisha Irrigation Department, Srikakulam district administration is closely monitoring the flood situation. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said that the continuous rains were a blessing in disguise for the district. He said that the revenue officials were directed to be cautious till the flood situation improves as it would continue to pose danger to the people living in low-lying areas.