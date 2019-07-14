Reforms in line with National Education Policy: Minister

HRD Minister A. Suresh on Saturday said the reforms proposed in the education sector would be in line with the National Education Policy-2019.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day State-level consultative committee workshop on the draft National Education Policy-2019, organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Mr. Suresh said, through the budgetary allocations the government had set the ball rolling for achieving the promises it had made to the people.

He called for effective interventions to create equal opportunities for all, and said the 11-member expert committee headed by renowned educationist Balasubramanyam was on the job of creating a unique implementable policy for the State.

He said the committee members would absorb the views of the stakeholders, and devise parameters for key components like pedagogy, budgetary provisions and institutional framework.

“Learning with less burden, learning with joy is the mantra,” he said.

Referring to an invite he had received from the Delhi government, which was implementing a fortnight-long ‘Happy Utsav’ in government schools there, Mr. Suresh said he was waiting for the day when “people will replicate the best practices of the Andhra Pradesh education system in their respective States.”

He said the five cardinal principles of the National Education Policy were to make education accessible, equitable, qualitative, affordable and accountable.

The YSRCP government was also designing a policy on similar lines.

He said the outcome of the discussions here could be shared with the ers of the State expert committee on educational reforms.

The Minister released a copy of ‘Vidya Nava Ratnalu’, the nine key issues relating to the education sector, which were part of the government’s ‘Navaratnalu’. He also released a copy of ‘Ananda Vedika’ designed to make education less of a burden for students.

SSC supplementary results

Earlier, the Minister released the 10th class supplementary examination results. He said the government was determined to scale up educational standards through reforms and budgetary allocation of ₹32, 618.46 crore was a reflection of his commitment to the cause. Of the total 38,875 students enrolled for the exam, 24,425 passed.