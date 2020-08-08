Reconstitute Handloom and Handicrafts Boards: weavers

The Boards had to be immediately packed with experienced persons to work out ways to protect and promote the sector, they said.

Weavers staged a demonstration at Devangapuri handloom cluster, near Chirala, in protest against the scrapping of the All India Handlooms and Handicrafts Boards by the Centre on the occasion of the National Handlooms Day on Friday.

The weavers led by National Federation of Handlooms and Handicrafts president M. Mohan Rao raised slogans demanding reconstitution of the organisation to bolster the ‘Make in India’ campaign. The decision of the Narendra Modi Government with a view to give a thrust to minimum government and maximum governance came ahead of the National Handloom Day.

