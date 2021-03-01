‘Pink bus’ to perform cancer test in rural areas

Residents of 50 villages will be benefited, say organisers

Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors’ Association (Chittoor district) unit on Sunday organised its first mega health camp at Mudupula Vemula panchayat in Piler mandal, catering to a population from over 50 villages.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) extended its support to the camp by sending a ‘pink bus’ to conduct free cancer detection tests for the rural women.

Inaugurating the health camp, APGDA secretary P. Ravi Raju said that their prime objective was to stress the importance of conducting tests.

Free of cost

“As cancer detection tests cost thousands of rupees, the SVIMS is conducting them free of cost at the camps. Experts will also extend medical and surgical treatments to the ones diagnosed by referring them to higher institutes,” Dr. Ravi Raju said, adding that that the treatment would be covered under the YSR Arogya Sri and TTD Pranadhana schemes.