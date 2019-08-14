Photojournalist bags U.S. award

City-based professional photojournalist T. Srinivasa Reddy will be be honoured with the ‘Associateship of Service’ by the Photographic Society of America on World Photography Day, celebrated on August 19, in New Delhi. Mr. Reddy has been serving as chairman of the Photojournalism department at the India International Photographic Council, an affiliation of Photographic Society of America, for 24 years. He is known for his monochromatic photography, for which he bagged the Grand Master title of the Image Colleague Society in 2015.

He will also be awarded with an honorary fellowship by the World of Photography Groupand FotoClubPro Arad, based in Romania.