Pawan: Release White Paper on AgriGold properties

Jana Sena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday demanded that the government release a White Paper on AgriGold properties, and advised politicians not to make efforts to grab them. “You will earn the wrath of the poor people and lose your goodwill,” he warned.

Participating in an interactive session with the AgriGold victims at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, organised by the AgriGold Customers & Agents Welfare Association, he said: “Instead of allowing politicians to enhance their fortune on the misery of poor people, the government should involve financial experts and take the help of the court to take over the assets and distribute compensation among the victims”.

Citing the example of the Sahara scam, he said the Supreme Court took Subrata Roy, chairman of the group, into custody and was making efforts to sell the property. “After Sahara, AgriGold scam is the second biggest involving customers from nine States. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should set up a task force with the Chief Ministers of other States to solve it,” he said.

He cited the example of the Sarada scam in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee gave ₹ 5,000 to the victims soon after the scam was unearthed.

“I will also take this issue to the notice of the Prime Minister,” he told the victims.

He took a dig at Kesineni Srinivas, MP, and MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao for their ‘domination’ over bureaucrats.

‘Prevent suicides’

Mr. Pawan said the first big challenge for the government was to prevent suicides, which reached 109. “When cheques began bouncing, the government should have reacted. It has failed.”

He asked the government to direct the District Collectors and the police department to issue orders to protect the agents. “The government should release funds to the tune of ₹ 1,182 crores to rescue the small investors who invested ₹ 20,000 or less.”

Harassed lot

Earlier, the victims aired their woes. Bhagyamma, a homemaker and agent from Kadapa, lost her face in the family as her relatives and neighbours were demanding money. “They are harassing me and I do not know where to go. I am leading a miserable life.” Another agent Dechepalli’s Padmavathi got emotional and said: “Me and my son were chased by the locals.”

Jhansi said: “You [referring to Pawan] supported both TDP and BJP, and now you will make them listen to you as they are in power owing to your support.” Gurumurthy from Karnataka and Chandra Rao from Odisha spoke.