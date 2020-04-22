NOC must for industries to operate during lockdown

The Industries Department has announced that industries and industrial establishments that want to operate during the lockdown subject to adopting the standard operating procedures and social distancing norms have to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) for which they have to apply online (https://apindustries.gov.in/covid19).

The industries have to register by giving basic information and employee details and fill the check list for seeking the permission to restart operations.

After examining the request, the district Collectors will give clearance to the eligible units in accordance with G.O. Rt. No. 88 dated April 18.

It is stated that the Industries and Commerce Department has formulated consolidated guidelines to enable certain industries to resume operations with reasonable safeguards in the areas outside the red zones and containment clusters and has notifed the same through G.O. No.88.