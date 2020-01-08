Vijayawada

Naidu whipping up regional passions, alleges Roja

Calls attack on Pinnelli ‘a murder attempt by TDP goons’

YSRCP MLA from Nagari R.K. Roja on Tuesday criticised the attack on the car of government whip and Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy near Chinakakani by farmers. At a press conference, Ms. Roja called it “a murder attempt by TDP goons.” She said people were vexed with the “misrule” of N. Chandrababu Naidu and voted him out of power, and the latter, unable to digest it, was resorting to desperate measures like creating unrest. She accused Mr. Naidu of whipping up regional passions to further his political ambitions.

“Have you ever seen a farmer attacking someone with a stick. They are our food-producers and they only know how to feed people,” she said. Farmers in the capital region were taken for a ride by the TDP government, she alleged. “The farmers should be angry with the TDP and attacking that party leaders, why YSRCP,” she said and reiterated that it was the doing of the TDP ‘goons’ in the garb of farmers. Alleging that the TDP chief’s protest was to “protect his benami lands in Amaravati”, Ms. Roja ridiculed the ‘drama” of Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari donating her bangles for the farmers’ cause.

Jan 8, 2020

