Modi Yatra in city

Highlighting the achievements of the three-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP launched ‘Modi Fest” — a radha yatra on the thoroughfares of Vijayawada on Tuesday.
A van, equipped with a huge LED screen, a life-size picture of the Prime Minister and around dozen volunteers went around the city interacting with the people.
The van went around the Lenin Centre, Machavaram, Bavajipeta, Satyanarayanapuram and parts of One Town. “This van moves around the city for three days and will beam short films on several programmes launched by the Central government such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Swadesh Darshan, Jan Dhan Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana and Atal Pension Scheme.
“We are also conducting a lucky draw and collecting people’s opinion. The winners will get a certificate and a memento,” said local BJP leader P. Panduranga Rao.
