Man gets life term for kidnap, abuse of girl

A 44-year-old man charged with kidnapping a 13-year-old girl at Ilavaram village in Bhattirpolu mandal has been sentenced to life imprisonment by District Sessions Judge S. Sridevi.

The incident took place in April 2017. Srirama Nageswara Rao, a former BSF constable, lured the girl studying Class 8. He later took the girl to different places and ended up at a border village in Jammu and Kashmir. The then Guntur Rural Police SP Narayan Naik personally led a team of officers who finally traced the accused and the girl and flew them back to Guntur.

The accused was arrested on June 7, 2017 after eluding the police for close to a month.

The Guntur police formed five special teams and the then DGP N. Sambasiva Rao also supervised the investigation.

Cases under sections 363, 366 (A), 376 (ii) and 384 IPC were registered against the accused. Upholding the prosecution appeal, the judge ruled that the accused had lured an innocent minor and abused her sexually.

The then DSP, Bapatla , P. Mahesh, Rural CI P. Anjaneyulu and SI Balanagi Reddy were the investigative officers.