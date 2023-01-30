HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Local artisans showcase toys, garments at ‘Stall in Mall’

January 30, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Children having a look at the replica of a bullock cart, displayed in a stall arranged during the ‘Stall in Mall’ programme in Vijayawada.

Children having a look at the replica of a bullock cart, displayed in a stall arranged during the ‘Stall in Mall’ programme in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Around 50 artisans from different parts of the State showcased their products at ‘Stall in Mall’, an exhibition organised by the NABARD at PVP Mall, in Vijayawada.

The 90-day expo is aimed at encouraging weavers and artisans in the State, said NABARD Chief General Manager M. R. Gopal.

NABARD District Development Manager Milind Chowsalkar said that products worth nearly ₹60 lakh were marketed so far through ‘Stall in Mall’.

‘Stall in Mall’ aims to highlight the talent of artisans, and for marketing and sales of their products at local malls, for the convenience of customers, General Manager N.S. Murthy.

“Latest designs and garments of Mangalagiri, Dharmavaram, Chirala, Pedana, Venkatagiri and other handloom villages are available in the outlets,” said a customer P. Sridevi.

V. Suresh, CEO of NGO Nestham, who motivated the artisans to take part in the expo, said that the demand for Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys that highlight Telugu tradition and culture was good.

The public response is good with a steady stream of buyers purchasing toys and interior decor material, Mr. Suresh said on Sunday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.