Left parties stage protest over economic downturn

Tension flared at Benz Circle on Wednesday as Left parties staged a ‘rasta roko’ against the Centre over the economic downturn affecting the country. CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu who took part in the protests along with several other leaders and activities were detained at Benz Circle by the police. They were later sent to various police stations. Traffic was affected due to the protest. Mr. Ramakrishna and Mr. Madhu condemned the arrests by police. Meanwhile, as part of the nationwide protests, the Left parties staged demonstrations and rasta rokos in several centres across the State highlighting the failure of the Modi government in tackling the crisis.