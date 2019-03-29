Vijayawada

Is there a police rule in State, Jagan asks

YSRCP president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy displaying his party symbol at an election meeting on Thursday.

Naidu misusing institutions, he says at road show

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he had blatantly misused all constitutional institutions during the five-year rule and wondered if there was a “police rule” in the State.

“Mr. Naidu went to the extent of defying the orders of the Chief Election Commissioner and is issuing orders through his men. Even as the model code is in place, he is making the officers issue GOs contrary to the spirit of the elections. He retains the Intelligence DGP after the ECI transferred him,” he said at a public meeting in Vinukonda.

Mr. Jagan also hit out at Mr. Naidu for calling him a manipulator of institutions. “The TDP government instigated a murderous attempt on me in the Visakhapatnam airport and we know what the DGP said within an hour,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan referred to the water crisis in many parts of the Vinukonda and Macherla segments blaming the TDP government for it. He also alleged that the MLAs had indulged in corruption of such massive scale that people were fed up with them. The government was unable to complete the Varekipudisila Lift Irrigation scheme.

Narsaraopet MP candidate Lavu Krishnadevarayulu were MLA candidate Bolla Brahma Naidu were present.

