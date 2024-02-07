GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s largest theatre festival comes to Vijayawada

The 21-day national festival, which began on February 1, features over 150 plays along with workshops and discussions.

February 07, 2024 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Artistes enacting a play ‘Mai Ri Main Ka se Kahoon’ at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram as part of the National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Artistes enacting a play ‘Mai Ri Main Ka se Kahoon’ at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram as part of the National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

National School of Drama (NSD)‘s theatre festival, Bharat Rang Mahotsav, reached Vijayawada on Tuesday where the first play to be enacted was ‘Mai Ri Main Ka se Kahoon’, based on noted writer Vijaydan Dheta’s ‘Duvidha’.

Participating as chief guest of the programme being organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, city Central Constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu said it was a matter of pride that Vijayawada was one of the 15 cities in the country where the NSD was organising the festival.

“During the next five days till February 11, people in the city will get to watch a play that brings stories from different languages and regions throwing light on the cultures, issues and themes,” he said, before felicitating Sahitya Akademi Secretary K. Sreenivasarao and faculty from the National School of Drama, New Delhi.

The 21-day national festival, which began on February 1, features over 150 plays along with workshops and discussions. The theme of the festival, in its 25th year, is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam’, a celebration of the unity of artistes and working towards social harmony.

‘Mai Ri Main Ka se Kahoon’, enacted by NSD Repertory Company and directed by Ajay Kumar, describes the journey of a woman from the threshold of her parental home to the crematorium and sheds light on the constraints imposed by societal expectations at every stage of a woman’s life.

The other plays to be enacted in the next five days are: Gadayuddha (Kannada) on February 7, Endgame (English) on February 8, Khona (Bengali) on February 9, Kahan Kabir (Hindi) on February 10, Ayodhya Kaanda (Kannada) on February 11.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / theatre / World literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.