Vijayawada

Govt. urged to continue with Telugu medium schools

Political analyst Parakala Prabhakar, CPI(M) leader P. Madhu and former Minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao at the World Telugu Writers’ Conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Political analyst Parakala Prabhakar, CPI(M) leader P. Madhu and former Minister Vasantha Nageswara Rao at the World Telugu Writers’ Conference in Vijayawada on Sunday.  

more-in

Last day of World Telugu Writers’ Conference sees unanimous demand for govt. support to the language

Former Deputy Speaker and Telugu scholar Mandali Buddha Prasad on Sunday expressed regret that while eight non-Telugu-speaking states in the country are running Telugu-medium schools, the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh was making arrangements to switch to English as the compulsory medium of instruction in State-run schools.

Addressing the concluding session of the three-day World Telugu Writers’ Conference at Siddhartha Arts College in the city, Mr. Buddha Prasad said that instead of further strengthening the language and promoting it at all levels, it is unfortunate that the government is choosing to abandon it. He expressed serious concern that if Telugu was dropped as a medium of instruction, the Telugu dictionary and thesaurus may soon go out of use.

“The government, instead, should encourage people to use their mother-tongue and give priority to Telugu medium candidates in local jobs,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said.

Onus on parents

Speakers at the conference urged parents to encourage their children to read Telugu books and magazines to kindle their interest in the language. Delegates drawn from various walks of life were unanimous in their demand that the State government allow Telugu medium schools to continue and that every individual should do their bit to promote the language.

The three days of the conference saw Telugu representatives from abroad, poets, writers, littérateurs, political leaders, administrators, women representatives and research scholars praising the glory of the Telugu language and the need to promote the language at the global level.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
education
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 1:29:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/govt-urged-to-continue-with-telugu-medium-schools/article30428541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY