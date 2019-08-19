‘Focus on sanitation in flood-hit areas’

Krishna District Collector A.M.D. Imitiaz directed the officials to ensure that the people continue living in the relief camps for the next two days, until the flood water recedes.
The inflow of water into Prakasam Barrage was 5,48, 739 cusecs and the outflow of water stood was 6,16,738 cusescs.
The Collector indicated that the water levels would recede from the low lying areas in a few days.
The officials have been directed to sanitise the flooded areas only after the water has receded entirely.
The residents would be shifted to their homes only after the process of sanitizing the areas is complete. A total of 12 divisions in Vijayawada have been affected by the floods.
Relief camps set up
Thirteen relief camps have been set up, in which 7,276 persons affected by the inundation have been accommodated.
