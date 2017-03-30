Flash mob with a tweak marks Ugadi fete

Visitors at the PVP Square in the city on Wednesday had a pleasant surprise in store for them.

A troupe of young Kuchipudi dancers presented a scintillating show enthralling the shoppers at the mall. Deviating from the usual flash mobs that involve youngsters dancing to peppy beats of Western, Bollywood or Telugu film songs, the mall organised a ‘Kuchipudi’ flash mob to mark Ugadi celebrations.

In association with Sri Nritya Kala Nilayam Dance Academy, that brought together 80-odd performers on the same platform, the mall demonstrated the richness of traditional flavour on this auspicious occasion.

Even the décor inside the mall was in perfect sync with the tradition of the land with props like a kalasam, a giant size diya made of bells and several other articles that reflected the festival theme.

The performers, donning traditional Kuchipudi dance costumes and dancing in sync, were a visual treat for the viewers. “Since Ugadi is a traditional festival, we took care not to do away with that part while planning the event. Most visitors here have liked the idea and have also enjoyed it immensely,” said B. Dileep, Manager (Operations) of the mall.