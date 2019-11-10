Ex- IAS officer to head panel on environment

The government has constituted a State Level Expert Committee on Environment which is expected to evaluate the situation in the State and suggest measures for improvement.
Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an order on Friday according to which retired IAS officer T. Chatterjee will head the five-member committee. Environmentalists and experts B. Sengupta, Suresh Jain, V.V. Narayana Reddy and S. Bala Prasad have been appointed as members of the committee. The APPCB will provide the technical and secretarial support to the committee.
