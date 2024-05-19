GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EC appoints news SPs for three districts in State

The new Superintendents of Police of Palnadu, Tirupati and Anantapur districts shall report immediately, the ECI said in its orders

Published - May 19, 2024 03:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
The logo of the Election Commission of India. File

The logo of the Election Commission of India. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) for three districts, in which the State government took action on the SPs over the post-poll violence.

The EC has issued orders appointing Mallika Garg as Palnadu district SP, V. Harshavardhan Raju as Tirupati SP, and Gowthami Sali as Anantapur district SP. Orders to this effect were issued on Saturday. The SPs shall take charge immediately and a compliance report should be submitted to the Commission, the order said.

