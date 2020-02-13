Drone corp. ties up with DoT

The Andhra Pradesh Drones Corporation Private Limited (APDC) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Licensed Service Area (APLSA) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to provide technical expertise and service support to various State and Central government departments to harness the latest trends in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Operational partner

APDC Chairman and Managing Director Sumit Kumar and ITS Director, L. Sreenu, of DoT, exchanged the MoU copies at the AP FiberNet Limited office in the city on Wednesday. Under the agreement, the APLSA will provide design and development of the project in creating AI platform in various sectors of governance and services, will work on drone-specific AI tools, platforms, analytics for various domains such as agriculture, environment, mining, construction sites and other sectors. The APDC will give drone-based support needed for implementation of the project as required by DoT, give the drone-based data collected from time to time and will act as an operational partner, the officials said.