CPI (M) warns ‘power agitation’ against levy of true-up charges

Fixing smart meters to agricultural lands will put a burden of ₹10,000 crore on the consumers, says the party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao

January 06, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao
CPI(M) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao. File photo: Arrangement.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has warned to launch a ‘power agitation’ if the State government does not withdraw its decision to levy true-up charges, smart and prepaid charges on electricity consumers.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, CPI(M) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that fixing smart meters for pump sets for agricultural lands would burden the people. 

“The government says that meters would be fixed for only those who consume 200 units. And each meter costs between ₹13,000 and ₹14,000. This will lead to a ₹10,000 crore burden on the consumers. The smart meters benefit neither the consumers nor the Discoms. The Adani and Ambani groups which run joint ventures with foreign companies only would benefit at the end of the day,” he explained.

As per law, the State government should not purchase meters without the approval of the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC).  But, the government went ahead and purchased the meters.

The APERC should make a note of the expenditure and conduct an enquiry, he said and added, “Prayas Energy Group conducted an enquiry into the meters fixed in Srikakulam district. The government should make the report public.”

“The government handed over 75,000 acres to the Adani group in the name of Harita Energy, following the directive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tribals in Manyam and Alluri districts would become shelterless if the proposal were to be implemented. We request the government to rethink about the plans not to hand over the lands to the Adani group,” he added. 

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao was also present..

