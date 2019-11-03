Bridal collection ‘one-touch zimkkies’ launched

Kirtilals, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, has introduced the special bridal collection ‘Sindooram’ and its unique ‘One Touch Zimkkies’ here at the store on M.G. Road on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Business Development Consultant G. Madhusudhan said that bridal collection caters to all the jewellery needs of a bride in all phases of the wedding. He said that the One Touch Zimkkies (earrings) with integrated technology that can transform the piece into different designs is first of its kind in the country. The earrings upon a single touch can change the shape and design, he said. He said an offer of ₹8,000 is being given per carat on all the diamond jewellery marking the 80th anniversary of the brand.
