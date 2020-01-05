APSRTC union sees red over inducting outsourced drivers

The decision of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) management to induct outsourced drivers in view of a shortage of drivers has not gone down well with the RTC Employees’ Union (EU) leaders.

Opposing the move, the union leaders wrote letters to the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Madireddy Pratap and Executive Director (Operations) Brahmananda Reddy on Saturday, urging them to roll back their decision. EU State president Y.V. Rao and general secretary P. Damodar Rao said that the management had announced on Friday that it would fill the vacant driver posts by inducting retired personnel of the APSRTC who were below 62 years of age, and if need be, induct outsourced drivers.

The leaders said the APSRTC, which had a glorious history of several decades, had earned a reputation for its passenger-safety measures.

This was possible because the 22,000 drivers manoeuvring its fleet of buses were adequately trained and were recruited as per stipulated norms.