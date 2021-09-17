Annavaram temple to get a facelift under Central scheme

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said the Annavaram temple would be given a facelift under the Centrally-sponsored Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) at a cost of ₹48 crore.

At a press conference, the Minister said under temple tourism, development of Srisailam temple had been taken up at a cost of ₹50 lakh and another ₹50 lakh was sanctioned under the Central scheme for development of Simhachalam temple. Now, the famed temple at Annavaram was selected for implementation of PRASAD, he informed.