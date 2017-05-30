Ankamma for Bangkok as Indian team manager

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has nominated Polineni Ankamma Choudary, Joint Secretary, BAI, as manager of the Indian team for the SCG Thailand Grand Prix badminton tournament to be held in Bangkok (Thailand) from May 31 to June 4.

Dr. Choudary is a retired director of physical education at the P. B. Siddhartha Arts College for two decades and also served as the Sports Board Secretary of the Krishna University.

He is serving as vice president of the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association and Associated Joint Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association.

Badminton administrators T. G. Venkatesh, Kode Durga Prasad, Punnaiah Choudary, Ramineni Ram along with T. Vijayalaxmi, principal, Siddhartha Women’s College, P. Lakshamana Rao, secretary, Siddhartha Academy, P.V.V.Laxmi, Olympian, and Sambasiva Rao, secretary of Funtimes congratulated Dr. Ankamma Choudary on his nomination as manager to the Indian team.