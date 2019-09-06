Vijayawada

Advocates protest against transfer of judge

more-in

Advocates of Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) abstained from duties on Thursday in protest against the transfer of Telangana High Court Judge Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in response to a call given by the APHC Bar Association.

The APHC Bar contended that the proposal of Supreme Court Collegium to transfer Justice Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab & Haryana High Court would relegate him to the 12th position in the seniority of judges, whereas he was the second senior-most judge in the Telangana High Court after the Chief Justice R.S. Chauhan, an APHC advocate told The Hindu.

He stated that Justice Sanjay Kumar should have been promoted as a Chief Justice, but instead the SC Collegium recommended his transfer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The boycott of duties by APHC advocates would continue for the second day on September 6, he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Vijayawada
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2019 2:13:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/advocates-protest-against-transfer-of-judge/article29345501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY