Advocates protest against transfer of judge

Advocates of Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) abstained from duties on Thursday in protest against the transfer of Telangana High Court Judge Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in response to a call given by the APHC Bar Association.

The APHC Bar contended that the proposal of Supreme Court Collegium to transfer Justice Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab & Haryana High Court would relegate him to the 12th position in the seniority of judges, whereas he was the second senior-most judge in the Telangana High Court after the Chief Justice R.S. Chauhan, an APHC advocate told The Hindu.

He stated that Justice Sanjay Kumar should have been promoted as a Chief Justice, but instead the SC Collegium recommended his transfer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The boycott of duties by APHC advocates would continue for the second day on September 6, he said.