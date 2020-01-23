A new dawn for Krishna University

The 71st Republic Day is set to herald a new dawn in the history of the decade-old Krishna University, as the premier institute is all set to shift to its 100-acre campus on the outskirts of Machilipatnam from the National College campus.

The university had spent nearly ₹80 crore on construction of the administrative and academic blocks at Rudravaram. It had recently obtained permission from the Central Public Works Department, the developer, by paying the pending cost of ₹12 crore.

Established in 2008, the university is being run on the National College campus, offering 20 courses in various streams. A new team — Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandra Sekhar and Registrar K. Krishna Reddy — has recently been appointed.

“This Republic Day is a new dawn for us in all aspects. We are all set to shift to our own campus formally,” Prof. Reddy told The Hindu.

“We strongly believe in the contributions made by the previous vice-chancellors in giving shape to this institution. All the former vice-chancellors will be roped in planning on how to utilise the sprawling 100-acre campus”, added Prof. Reddy.

Former Vice-Chancellor V. Venkaiah had been credited in initiating and finalising the design of the university buildings on the Rudravaram campus, where his successor S. Rama Krishna succeeded in completing the construction activity of the palatial buildings to be eligible to obtain 12-B status from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

12 B status

“In March, we are applying to the UGC for the 12-B status. It’s another milestone attempt. On the ground, we have met every eligibility criteria required to get the 12-B status that adds strength to the university to flourish further on all fronts, including financial aid from the UGC,” added Mr. Reddy.

In his maiden press conference in earlier this month, Prof Chandra Sekhar said: “On the academic front, a dedicated effort will be put to bring the academics back on track with a focus on the departments that are weak (in academics)”.

According to the office of the Registrar, the university formally got consent from various government wings — Space Science, Earth Science, Environment and Meteorological services — to sign pacts for the collaborative research in the respective areas.

Classical touch

It was former Mr. Venkaiah and Mr. Rama Krishna who explored the need to give a fillip to Kuchipudi, the classical dance, by encouraging the art form through academics.

However, in-charge Vice-Chancellor (till January 10) Y.K. Sundara Krishna showed his patronage towards the dance by setting up an exclusive department for it — Department of Fine Arts and Theater Arts — on the Rudravaram campus.

“Krishna University has embraced our dance. Such patronage by a government institution helps in spreading it across the globe in the age of technology. Students from across South India are enrolling with us to study the dance for Masters and P.G. Diploma courses,” Pasumarthy Kesava Prasad, Co-ordinator, Kuchipudi courses in the university, said.

YSR legacy

The Krishna University’s Executive Council has approved the proposal to name the administrative buildings of the university after the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The university was established during the regime of the former Chief Minister.