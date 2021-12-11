A fabricated case of corruption: TDP

CID probe politically motivated: Pattabhi Ram

TDP national spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram has accused the State government of misusing the CID to file a “fabricated case of corruption” in the ₹3,300- crore A.P. Siemens Skill Development Project.

Addressing the media on Friday, Mr. Pattabhi Ram said the TDP government had approved the project, which involved an investment of 90% by Siemens and 10% by the government.

As a part of the agreement, the government had paid ₹371 crore towards its share. About 40 Centres of Excellence (CoE) and Skill Development Centres had been established all over the State.

The amount had been paid when senior IAS officer L. Premachandra Reddy was the Managing Director of the A.P. Skill Development Corporation.

“Why is the CID not approaching Mr. Premachandra Reddy’s house to question him about the so-called fraud?” the TDP leader asked.

Objecting to the manner in which the CID went to the residence of former IAS officer K. Lakshminarayana, the TDP leader alleged that the investigating agency was harassing his family.

More than 11 IAS officers were at the helm while approving and monitoring the Centres of Excellence. But only Mr. Lakshminarayana and Ghanta Subba Rao were implicated in the case, he alleged. “This is nothing but a politically-motivated case,” he alleged.