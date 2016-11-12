Report on renewable energy sector sought

NITI Aayog Adviser (renewable energy) Anil Kumar Jain discussed the best practices in the field of energy conservation and efficiency in Andhra Pradesh (A.P) in a meeting with A.P Government Principal Secretary (energy) Ajay Jain, AP-Transco CMD K. Vijayanand, Joint Managing Director Dinesh Paruchuri and A.P Solar Power Corporation MD G. Adiseshu and NREDCAP MD M. Kamalakar Babu in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mr. Anil Jain appreciated the Government of A.P for its initiatives in energy efficiency and requested for a detailed report within two months on the measures that would help other States achieve similar results as AP-Genco, AP-Transco and DISCOMS.

In his presentation, Mr. Ajay Jain said the State targeted a generation of 10000 Megawatts (MW) and 18000 MW by 2018-19 and 2021-22 respectively with the support of Energy Efficiency Services Limited and other stakeholders.